Russia will officially withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies on Dec. 18 this year.

After Washington announced its withdrawal last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in January that the country had started domestic legal procedures for the pullout from the treaty.

On June 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to quit the Treaty on Open Skies.

The multilateral pact, which came into effect in 2002, allows its states-parties to conduct short-notice, unarmed reconnaissance flights over the others’ territories to collect data on military forces and activities.