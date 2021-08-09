Construction of Bangladesh’s largest, first ever green fertilizer factory carries on smoothly despite pandemic

Construction of Bangladesh’s Ghorashal-Polash Urea fertilizer project (GPUFP), the country’s largest, and first ever green fertilizer factory once completed, has been carrying on smoothly despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 engineers and skilled workers from the China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven Ltd, in collaboration with its Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have been working round the clock while strictly maintaining health safety guidelines in order to complete the mega project as scheduled.

Launched in August 2019, the project is scheduled to complete in 2023. Once completed, it will become the biggest fertilizer factory in Bangladesh. And it will also become the first ever green fertilizer factory in Bangladesh, with no pollutants emitted to the environment.

“All carbon dioxide will be captured, no carbon dioxide will go to the ambient and as well, other liquid effluent will not go to the surface waters outside before treatment. We may say it is the first green fertilizer (factory) in Bangladesh,” GPUFP project manager Mohammad Rajiour Rahman Mollick told Xinhua recently at the construction site.

Talking about the Chinese and Japanese partners, selected through international competition, he said “We’re very happy and very glad. We are able to select these two famous companies worldwide.”

With an estimated daily production capacity of 2,800 metric tons, officials said the factory, located in Narsingdi district, some 51 km northeast of the national capital Dhaka, will help Bangladesh meet the growing demand of fertilizer in its efforts to ensure food security once completed.

Mollick said there are many projects in Bangladesh where the Chinese government, Chinese privately-owned enterprises and Chinese businessmen are working on. The Chinese government is helping the Bangladeshi government in the country’s development, he said.

“So we are very grateful to China, as well as to Japan,” he said.

“Our Chinese friends, Chinese engineers, workers came here and participated in the construction of our projects. They are very friendly. They’re very cooperative,” he said.

Meanwhile, he noted: “We maintain the COVID management procedure very strictly.”

For example, he said everybody should wear the mask and sanitize their hands and maintain social distancing.

Al Amin Howlader, a project official working for the Chinese contractor company, said, “And also if they’re talking with each other, they also need to maintain distance. Without mask, they cannot enter into the project site.”

Disinfection practices are duly performed in every building and every office inside the construction zone in order to ensure safety of all the people against the pandemic, said the official.

If someone felt unwell, immediately he or she would be sent to the isolation center, and if preliminary treatment failed to work, the sick person would be transferred to the capital Dhaka, according to Mollick.

By strictly following the precautionary measures, he said the Chinese engineers and the workers have been able to continue the construction work for the project despite the pandemic. “That is why there is (such) good progress of the project. If you visit the site and then you (can) see that the progress is good, good enough.”