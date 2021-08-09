Shop for lovers of Scotland

Passengers are enjoying a brand-new store with exclusive brands at Aberdeen International Airport.

Discover Aberdeen recently opened at the north-east’s major transport hub.

It is the first store Lagardere Travel Retail UK and Ireland has opened following a new partnership with Aberdeen International Airport.

The French-based corporation already operates thousands of stores worldwide in 39 countries.

Discover Aberdeen will have a passion for all things Scottish from local produce to Harris Tweed, Whisky and souvenirs.

Aberdeen International Airport and Lagardere Travel Retail UK and Ireland have full range exclusivity for a number of brands at the new store including Stewarts of Scotland, Deans of Huntly shortbread, Steven Brown Art and Glen Appin.