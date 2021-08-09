Syrian woman faces life all by her lonesome after losing husband

Safaa Sobeh’s working day starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m., which might sound normal in a country where people struggle to make ends meet. However, she doesn’t spend the 12 hours behind a comfy desk, but an agriculture truck.

In previous years, Sobeh’s job was to help her husband in their agricultural land in her village of Salkhad in Syria’s southern province of Sweida. Almost every woman there does the same job.

A year ago, her life took a sudden slide when her husband passed away, leaving her with a young son, two daughters, and a load of hopes and dreams that were supposed to be achieved with him.

Safaa Sobeh drives a motorcycle to sell milk in the village of Salkhad in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, June 20, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A year has passed, but she is still in black, mourning him. Perhaps the only thing beaming hope in her skinny body is a shiny pair of blue eyes and a shy smile, which appears when she speaks with her 17-year-old son.

The woman drives a shabby minivan to her farm every morning. Over there, she starts plowing the land with a cultivator, which is a small manual motor plow locally known as “Azzaqa.”

This machine is small in size but demands strong hands to run it through the bumpy land.

Sobeh’s fists clutch the handles of the cultivator but her entire body shakes when this machine is running. Anyway, she does it without a blink.

On her farm, there is also a bigger tractor she drives around to get the work done in the land before heading to the barn to milk the cows.

Safaa Sobeh milks a cow on her farm in the village of Salkhad in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, June 20, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

She is the only woman in her village to be able to drive a cultivator and a truck.

After milking the cow, she delivers milk to people on her motorcycle.

“My husband taught me how to run these types of equipment. We worked hand in hand and helped each other in everything,” she told Xinhua.

After he passed away, she said that she had found no difficulty in working but that she was alone and it was “difficult to move on all by my lonesome.”

The 42-year-old’s driving force is the dream she had once shared with her husband. Their dream was to have a big and successful farm and having their products of wheat and milk reach outside the village.

Safaa Sobeh contemplates at the grave of her late husband buried on her farm in the village of Salkhad in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, June 20, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

“Inner strength” was also key to her success, she said.

“The real support comes from within and without it. You cannot move forward no matter who comes to support you. Life goes on and if we don’t have a strong will, we cannot move on,” she said.

But despite all the encouraging words and the apparent strength she prides herself on having, Sobeh is still a human being, a woman who gets tired like any other person in her situation but as she repeatedly says “life goes on.”

“Of course I get tired. There is no job without stress. I have to do this even when I get tired because I have no choice but to carry on for myself and my children,” she said.

After finishing her day, Sobeh heads to the grave of her husband, who is buried on the same farm. She sits near the headstone contemplating and gives him a kiss goodbye.