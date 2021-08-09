UN to help Philippines spot terrorists

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Philippine government recently signed a memorandum of understanding, which will allow the United Nations to help Manila enhance its capabilities in detecting the travel of terrorists and serious criminals by collecting and analyzing passenger data.

The signing of the MoU, which signifies partnership under the UN Countering Terrorist Travel (CT Travel) Programme, took place last month during a virtual ceremony between UN Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, and the permanent representative of the Philippines to the United Nations, Enrique Austria Manalo.

As a beneficiary of CT Travel, the Philippines is being supported across four key pillars of work: the development of necessary legislative frameworks regulating the collection, transmission, use, retention and sharing of passenger data; the institutional set-up and development of operational capacity of the Philippines’s detection center; engagement and cooperation with the transport industry to ensure technical connectivity; and technical support, including the licensing and deployment of the UN specialized “goTravel” software system, said UNOCT.