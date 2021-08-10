Aussie state lures tourist anglers with “king of Australian fish”

Australia’s state of Western Australia (WA) believes it now has good reasons for tourists to grab their fishing rods and reels and try their luck catching the “king of Australian fish” — the barramundi.

Last month, the WA government released its millionth baby barramundi (known as fingerlings) into Lake Kununurra in the East Kimberly ranges in the state’s scenic northern region.

The release of the fingerlings is part of a 6 million-Australian-dollar (about 4.4 million U.S. dollars) program to bolster the state’s recreational fishing industry, which is reportedly worth about 2.4 billion Australian dollars (about 1.76 billion U.S. dollars) a year.

Barramundi, fondly called barra among the nation’s anglers, are widely considered as prized catches and among the tastiest of the native fish.

The fingerlings released last month will, hopefully, within three years grow to at least 55 cm when they will legally be allowed to be hauled in. The majestic silver fish, which can thrive in saltwater and fresh water, can ultimately grow to more than a meter in length.

The stocking of fish in Lake Kununurra began in 2012 following strong demand from recreational anglers and indigenous community members who could see the tourism potential of such a program.

Politicians have given a big thumbs up to the latest fingerling additions, which have been bred by Technical and Further Education (TAFE) students in collaboration with the Lake Kununurra Barramundi Stocking Group and Miriuwung Gajerrong Rangers.

“The lure of a trophy-sized barramundi or two and a big, beautiful lake have quickly built a great reputation and attracted recreational fishers to this world-class still-water fishery,” said WA Fisheries Minister Don Punch.

“Recreational fishing helps boost regional economies and creates local tourism jobs and we’re committed to more releases across the next three years, with the barra stocking tally likely to pass 2 million by then.”

His enthusiasm is shared by indigenous politician Divina D’Anna, who said that “the state government’s Lake Kununurra barramundi stocking program has played an important role in transforming the East Kimberley into a world-class destination for recreational fishers from WA and, indeed, across Australia.”

“With 750,000 Western Australians going fishing every year, we want to see them heading up north to stay and spend in the Kimberley on local job-creating fishing trips.”