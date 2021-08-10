Israel tests unique new bus

An Israeli company is operating a public bus charged wirelessly by electric road in Tel Aviv, as part of a pilot program to test the new technology.

The bus can “drive 24/7 without the need to stop for charging,” said Oren Ezer, CEO and co-founder of ElectReon.

In a recent interview, Ezer said this bus receives all of its needed energy for movement “from the road,” and the constant charging of the bus happens “while the bus is in motion.”

The technology behind it works on long known physics principles, “wireless charging or induction is something that was invented about 100 years ago,” noted Ezer.

Nevertheless, the hard part is implementing physics laws in real-life technology, stressed Erez.

In November 2020, Electron’s workers put copper coils under the asphalt of about 600 meters of a 2,000-meter test road near Tel Aviv University and installed some additional barely visible equipment next to the road.

“We have every 100 meters, a management unit that controls 60 coils.” Moreover, each coil can be controlled individually, “I can see the energy that is transmitted through every coil” to the bus, said Dimitri Rachlin, an integrator of the company.

Management units alongside electric road transfer the energy from the electricity grid to the road infrastructure and manage communication with the bus.

Screen with innovative software that was installed in the bus shows how much energy it receives from the road, and more parameters are examined meticulously during the tests.

“We know the speed of the bus, its location, how much energy it receives every single moment,” and more, Rachlin told Xinhua.

There are receivers on the bottom of the pilot bus, which transmit energy from coil coppers under the asphalt of the road to the bus engine, and to relatively small lithium battery at the back of the bus, all of it happens while the bus is in motion.

If the pilot succeeds, more electric roads would be paved across the coastal city of Tel Aviv and the rest of Israel. Meanwhile, ElectReon runs similar pilots in other countries as Sweden, Italy, and Germany.

First users in Israel, according to the company’s strategy, will be public transit like buses, taxis, and organizations with large fleets of vehicles. Afterward, any electric car owner will be able to use wireless charging while driving on the innovative roads.

ElectReon said its solution for charging electric vehicles requires only a simple modification of 30 percent of any given road without a need for large charging points all over as other solutions entail.

“All the world is going toward electric vehicles, and the main challenge is to electrify them,” we believe it is almost impossible to install enough charging stations all over the world for all these cars, stressed Erez.

Wireless equipment beneath roads is a way to electrify vehicles on a large scale and especially in cities with no place for new infrastructure such as large charging stations, according to Erez.

ElectReon’s next challenge will be to scale up its technology from a few demo projects with several kilometers of equipped roads to significantly longer sections of roads.