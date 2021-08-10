More Zambians switch to dreadlocks for easier hair maintenance

Not too long ago, many Zambians considered dreadlocks a hairstyle just for some artists and a few other individuals.

However, it is now common to see individuals of all ages across the country with dreadlocks.

Among the main reason advanced for the growing interest in dreadlocks is that compared to other hair arrangements, dreadlocks are both easier and inexpensive to maintain.

“We used to beg people to come through to have their hair braided into dreadlocks when we opened the salon eight years ago. But now we are overwhelmed as people are turning up in large numbers,” explained Caesar Ntalasha, proprietor of Caesar Dreadlocks located in Zambia’s capital Lusaka.

Ntalasha, 32, who operates from Lusaka’s Mandevu compound, attributed the increase in the number of people particularly women switching to dreadlocks to changes in preferences.

“I can say more than half of women in Mandevu compound have dreadlocks. Aside from being trendy, dreadlocks are a sort of once-off hairstyle, one need not frequent the hair salon once they have them,” he asserted.

He went on to reveal that his salon receives an average of 15 people every workday and that the number goes up to 45 on Saturdays and Sundays. Prices range from 80 to 200 Zambian Kwacha (about 3.5 to 8.9 U.S. dollars) per client.

Emmanuel Chazura, who had his hair braided into dreadlocks nine months ago explained that having locks have enabled him to spend more time on his studies.

“Having dreadlocks has given me the chance to focus on schoolwork without worrying about my hair. Combing hair every day was simply cumbersome,” said 24-year-old Chazura, a resident of Chibombo district in central Zambia.

Patricia Mbaiwa, 22, a resident of Lusaka who decided to have permanent dreadlocks a year ago said dreadlocks serve as both a fashion statement and a way of appreciating her natural beauty.

“I think dreadlocks help to bring out one’s natural beauty,” she asserted.

According to Miriam Mutale, who has had dreadlocks for over 10 years, the hairstyle helps to encourage individuals to cut down on expenses.

Mutale, a 35-year-old small-scale trader operating from Lusaka central business district observed that unlike other hair arrangements, dreadlocks cost less as one need not buy hair extensions.

“I used to spend a lot of money on hair extensions before switching to dreadlocks. But now I only have to buy hair shampoo and visit the salon only when it is necessary. Anyone looking to cut down on expenses associated with the maintenance of hair should consider having dreadlocks,” she advised.