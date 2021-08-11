Closer education ties between Greece and China

Greece and China have the willingness to broaden cooperation in many fields, including education, Greek and Chinese officials, academics and business leaders recently told an online conference.

Both China and Greece, linked with ties of strong friendship, are willing to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in education, among other sectors,.

Greece is welcoming an increasing number of Chinese students in Greek universities in recent years, while many Greeks are learning the Chinese language.

To date, the BCI Athens has given the opportunity to at least 3,000 Greek students to learn Chinese.