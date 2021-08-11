Hans Christian Andersen museum proves to be a hit

An expanded museum of Hans Christian Andersen, H.C. Andersen’s House, is proving a hit with tourists.

The futuristic museum site covers an area of 5,600 square meters and is able to cater to 250 guests at a time.

The refurbishment has taken ten years and cost 391 million Danish kroner (62.3 million U.S. dollars).

The new H.C. Andersen’s House is expected to attract up to 220,000 visitors a year, twice as many as the current number of guests.

H.C. Andersen, born in 1805 in Odense, is best remembered by the world for his fairy tales. His works have been translated into more than 125 languages, including Chinese. His most famous stories include “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Ugly Duckling,” and “The Little Match Girl”.