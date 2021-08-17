3 Turkish soldiers killed by PKK attack in northern Iraq: ministry

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that one hand-made explosive planted by the PKK in the region detonated on Sunday.

The injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, it added.

The attack came in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.

Turkish air campaigns have killed three PKK members in Haftanin region, four others in Metina region of the northern Iraq, the ministry said later in a seperate statement on Monday.

Turkey regularly conducts cross-border operations on the bases of the group in northern Iraq.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years, which has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.