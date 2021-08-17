Death toll from floods climbs to 62, dozens still missing in north Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in the Black Sea region of Turkey has climbed to 62, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said on Sunday.

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on Wednesday, leaving 52 dead in the province of Kastamonu. Nine died in the Sinop province and one in the Bartin province, said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Rescue efforts in the three provinces continue as 77 others as still missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on late Saturday.

Torrential rains caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, swept away cars and cut power supplies in the western Black Sea region since last week.

Turkey has been battling disaster on two fronts as the country newly gained control of wildfires that killed eight people and destroyed swathes of forest along its southwestern and southern coasts.