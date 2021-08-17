Saudi Arabia extends visas for stranded foreigners to Sept. 30

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it has extended the residence permits and visas for the stranded foreigners under the Saudi ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic to Sept. 30.

The foreigners with Saudi residence permits or visas are now prohibited from entering the kingdom if they are currently in the banned countries.

To help them, the Saudi government has made the decision to automatically extend the validity of their residence permits or visas, free of charge, the General Directorate of Passports said in a statement.

The Saudi health authority reported 569 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the overall caseload to 539,698.