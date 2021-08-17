UK jobless rate falls to 4.7 pct in Q2 as COVID restrictions ease

The unemployment rate in Britain fell to 4.7 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, with job vacancies reaching new record high after COVID-19 restrictions eased, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Tuesday.

From April to June, the jobless rate fell by 0.2 percentage points quarterly to 4.7 percent, while the employment rate growing by 0.3 percentage points to 75.1 percent, said the ONS.

According to the ONS labour market update, vacancies hit a record 953,000 in the three months to July, 168,000 higher than pre-pandemic level (January to March 2020).

“Despite fears that the UK unemployment rate would hit 7 percent or higher due to the pandemic, it is now below 5 percent and set to fall further with a record number of job vacancies (953,000),” said Andrew Sentance, senior adviser to Cambridge Econometrics, a British-based global economics consultancy.

“With wages also surging, the MPC (Bank of England’s monetary policy committee) should be reducing stimulus, not increasing it with more QE (quantitative easing),” added Sentance.

James Smith, a developed markets economist at financial services firm ING, said although rising optimism helped boost employment in the hardest-hit sectors, “we still expect a rise in unemployment later this year” as the furlough scheme finally ends.

“We expect the UK unemployment rate to increase to roughly 5.5 percent later this year, though clearly this is much lower than many (ourselves included) were expecting only a few months ago,” said Smith.

In March this year, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a package of measures in Budget 2021 to offer support for jobs and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming furlough scheme to be extended until the end of September.

England has lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions since July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 percent have had the second jab, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.