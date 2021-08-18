Libya to reopen border crossing, resume flights with Tunisia

Libya on Tuesday announced plans to reopen its border crossing and resume flights with neighboring Tunisia.

Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah issued instructions to the interior minister and transportation minister on the resumption of movement between the two countries, while stressing the need to take protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government sources.

Earlier in July, Libya closed its border with Tunisia amid rising COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant.

The Libyan government recently launched an “exceptional” vaccination campaign against COVID-19, where people above the age of 18, whether Libyans or foreigners, can go to temporary vaccination centers for inoculation.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 286,894, including 208,551 recoveries and 3,956 deaths, said the National Center for Disease Control.

A total of 882,844 people have been vaccinated in Libya so far, the center added.