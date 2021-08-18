New Zealand confirms 4 new Delta cases, all linked to 1st one

New Zealand Prime Minister’s Office confirmed four more new Delta COVID cases overnight, including one fully-vaccinated nurse from the Auckland Hospital on Wednesday.

It is also confirmed that all four cases are linked to the first community case which was confirmed Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nationwide lockdown was appropriate.

“Our whole ambition here is; do it once, do it right. Short and sharp is better than light and long and I think we all agree,” She told New Zealand local media during a morning interview.

Currently New Zealand health officials are beefing up precaution measures to minimize the potential outbreak in the hospital.

New Zealand has moved to the top level 4 national lockdown from midnight Tuesday after the first identified COVID-19 case in the Auckland community was confirmed Tuesday.