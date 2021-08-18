Portugal bans fast food, “products harmful to health” in public schools

The Portuguese government issued an order on Tuesday prohibiting the sale or dining in public schools of the so-called fast food and others classified as “products harmful to health.”

The new directive brings a list of more than 50 products high in sodium, sugar, or calorie, which are prohibited from being sold even in vending machines.

The new rules will take effect in a month, and schools are to review and adjust contracts with suppliers by the end of next September.

Public schools must offer “nutritionally balanced, healthy and safe meals,” according to the order by the Ministry of Education.

Meals must comply with the guidelines that will be provided by the Portuguese General Directorate of Education under the guidance of nutritionists.

According to the Portuguese Society for the Study of Obesity, 29.6 percent of children are overweight and 12 percent have obesity nationwide.