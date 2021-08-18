Serbia to support Lebanon amid current difficult circumstances: FM

Visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on Tuesday that Serbia stands by the Lebanese population amid the current difficult circumstances in the country, the National News Agency reported.

The minister said that his country will offer 40,000 Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines to the Lebanese and his country is ready to help Lebanon in modernizing its COVID-19 vaccination platform.

Selakovic added that his country will send 45 tons of food to Lebanon by next month.

The minister’s remarks came during his visit to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Selakovic also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to whom he conveyed the greetings of the Serbian president.

Aoun told Selakovic that Lebanon is keen to bolster bilateral relations with Serbia. He also briefed the Serbian minister about the crises prevailing in Lebanon.

Aoun thanked Serbia for its assistance and support following the explosions that rocked the Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020.