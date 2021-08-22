Borussia Dortmund suffers first loss of the new Bundesliga season

Borussia Dortmund suffered its first loss of the new Bundesliga season after Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai were on target to secure all three points on home soil at the 2nd round in Germany’s top flight on Saturday.

The “BVB” caught bright start on the road but had to swallow Freiburg’s opener against the flow of the game as Grifo drilled a free kick with great assistance of the right post past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 6th minute.

Dortmund responded well and should have restored parity but neither Erling Haaland nor Jude Bellingham, who rattled the right post with a header, was able to level the scores despite promising chances.

Freiburg remained dangerous on fast breaks whereas Dortmund lacked in ideas to overcome the host’s well positioned defence before the break.

After the break, Christian Streich’s men ensured a fairy-tale start into the second half as well, as Sallai finished off a counterattack via Lucas Holer to make it two in the 53rd minute.

Marco Rose’s men responded with frenetic attacks but this time their efforts paid off as Freiburg’s Yannik Keitel cleared Felix Passlack’s cross into the wrong goal with 59 minutes gone.

Dortmund had more than 30 minutes to turn things around but Mainz’ defence stood firm and rescued its 2-1 lead until the final whistle.

“We did a great job as a team, defended passionately and played offensively minded. Of course, we also needed a bit of luck,” Freiburg head coach Streich said.

“Congratulations to Freiburg. We would have liked to take some points here and are very disappointed,” Dortmund head coach Rose said.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Bochum sealed a 2-0 victory over Mainz to clinch its first Bundesliga win after 11 years.

Wolfsburg bounced back from one goal down and grabbed a 2-1 comeback victory at Hertha Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg played out a goalless stalemate while newcomers Greuther Furth shared the spoils with Arminia Bielefeld following a 1-1 draw.