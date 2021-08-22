Moroccan Raja Casablanca win Arab Football Championship

Moroccan Raja Casablanca edged Saudi Al-Ittihad Jeddah 4-3 on penalties after a 4-4 draw on Saturday to win the Arab Football Championship at the Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat.

It has been the second Arab League title for Moroccan Raja after that of 2006.

Brazilian Bruno Henrique opened scoring for Al-Ittihad in the 4th minute, but Elias Haddad equalized for Raja Casablanca a minute later before Mahmoud Benhalib put the Moroccan team in lead with a second goal on 13 minutes.

Brazilian Romarinho leveled the score for Ittihad from a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

Raja took the lead again through Zakaria Al-Wardi in the 37th minute Sofiane Rahimi scored Raja’s fourth goal after the break. Romarinho finished his hat trick of this game, on target in 53rd and 64th minute, to help Al-Ittihad to tie the game.