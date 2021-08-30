German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Monday

German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 4.95 points, or 0.03 percent, opening at 15,856.7 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies was energy technology company Siemens Energy, increasing by 1.03 percent, followed by plastic specialist Covestro with 1.01 percent and carmaker Daimler with 0.76 percent.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care fell by 1.06 percent. The German dialysis specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0045 percentage points to minus 0.4215 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1797 U.S. dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Monday morning.