German social democrats catch up with CDU/CSU in German election race

One month before federal elections in Germany, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) caught up with the conservative union (CDU/CSU), according to the Politbarometer published by public broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

The SPD gained three percentage points within two weeks and was polled to reach 22 percent of votes if elections were now, according to the survey of around 1,300 Germans conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen.

With the worst results in the history of the ZDF-Politbarometer, senior partner in the current government CDU/CSU lost four percentage points and dropped to 22 percent. The survey was conducted between Aug. 24 and 26.

Almost one in two Germans now preferred SPD candidate Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel, who is leaving politics after 16 years as chancellor. CDU leader Armin Laschet, on the other hand, lost support and only reached an approval rating of 17 percent.

Although Green Party candidate Annalena Baerbock only came in at third place of the popular vote, the Green Party gained one percentage point and was polled at 20 percent, followed by the AfD with 11 percent and the liberal party (FDP) with 10 percent.