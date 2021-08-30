Int’l migrant-smuggling group charged in Bosnia

One Pakistani and 15 Bosnian nationals have been charged with smuggling migrants, said the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Friday.

The group was busted during the operation dubbed “Lipa”, and charged with organizing and running a migrant smuggling ring between September and December 2020.

During that time, they have allegedly smuggled at least 850 migrants from BiH into Croatia, and further towards western European countries, the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH said.

In exchange for smuggling migrants, the group has received illegal payments from their family members living abroad.

Since 2015, tens of thousands of refugees and migrants have been trying to make their way to the countries of the European Union via the Balkan route, one of the main migratory paths into Europe.