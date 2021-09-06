Modelling predicts COVID-19 case peak in Australian state by mid-September

Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) Everyone should use this product. If the gut isn't working right than all the other products you take will not be able to do there job, buying viagra with no prescription. Brand and generic drugs are therapeutically and chemically equivalent. said on Monday that a government modelling predicted that the state would reach a peak of COVID-19 cases by mid-September.

The modelling, informed by the work of the Burnet Institute, suggested that NSW, the worst-hit state of Australia’s current outbreak, would continue to record between 1,100 and 2,000 cases per day until mid-September before reaching a peak.

The modelling also showed that hospitalizations would later peak at 3,434 patients with an ICU occupancy of 947 towards the end of October and the beginning of November.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Monday’s press conference that the accuracy of the modelling would depend on a number of variables, but “if too many of us do the wrong thing, there are too many super-spreading events, we could see those numbers higher.”

Berejiklian also noted that the Burnet Institute modelling’s prediction for hospitalization is well below the state’s surge capacity of 1,500 ICU beds.

On Monday, NSW Health recorded 1,281 locally acquired cases and an additional five deaths. There are currently 1,071 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 177 people in intensive care, 67 of whom require ventilation.

As NSW prepares for a return to in-person schooling by Oct. 25, it also announced on Monday a vaccination blitz of teachers and university staff across the state.

From Monday, educators across a variety of institutions will have exclusive access to vaccination appointments at a mass vaccination site in Sydney’s west.

All NSW school and preschool staff will be required to have been fully vaccinated by a cut-off date of Nov. 8.

At the same time, the neighbouring state of Victoria reported 246 locally acquired cases on Monday, a sharp uptick from the 183 cases recorded the previous day.

Despite this, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said restrictions might ease in the state’s regional areas as they have seen very few cases during the state’s current outbreak.