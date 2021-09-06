S. Korean president’s approval rating rises to 41.7 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating added 0.4 percentage points over the week to 41.7 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 0.2 percentage points to 54.5 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon’s ruling Democratic Party gained 0.8 percentage points to 32.7 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered a 35.3-percent approval score last week, down 1.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.2 percent of support rating, followed by the minor center-right People’s Party with 6.4 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.7 percent.

The result was based on a survey of 2,524 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.