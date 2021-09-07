Economic Watch: Germany’s IAA auto show focuses on climate change

Germany’s International Motor Show (IAA), set to open Tuesday with the slogan “What will move us next,” will focus on transforming the automotive industry toward climate-neutral mobility.

Historically held in Frankfurt, the auto fair is also for the first time taking place in Munich as part of efforts to revive the event amid environmentalists’ criticism as well as dwindling visitor numbers.

This year, the biennial event has remodeled itself as a “mobility fair” with a focus on electric cars and even bicycles.

“We’re committed to climate-neutral mobility,” said Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry and organizer of the IAA. “Our goal is to make the transformation a success story for the German automotive industry, and thereby for Germany itself.”

In total, the show has attracted about 700 exhibitors, including automobile brands, bicycle brands, major players in the tech industry and major companies in the supply industry.

Ahead of the official start of the IAA, carmaker BMW had ramped up its climate targets and announced to become climate neutral across the entire value chain by 2050 at the latest.

In a move to become “the most sustainable carmaker in the world,” BMW Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oliver Zipse presented the BMW i Vision Circular at the IAA on Monday, a concept vehicle whose design goal is to create a vehicle that is optimised for closed materials cycles and achieves 100 percent use of recycled materials and can also be fully recycled.

Bosch, the world’s largest automotive supplier, is also taking part in the fair. The company has already invested 5 billion euros (5.9 billion U.S. dollars) in electric mobility.

“Electric mobility is becoming a core business for us, while CO2-free mobility is becoming a growth area,” Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner told Xinhua on Monday.

With an aim to generate sales of more than 1 billion euros (1.19 billion dollars) with technology related to electric cars, Bosch expects its business to grow to as much as 5 billion euros (5.9 billion dollars) by 2025. Nevertheless, Bosch still believes there is a need for combustion engine components for some time to come, as the transition to electric vehicles is proceeding at different pace around the world.

In China, where Bosch is the market leader for electromobility solutions for passenger cars, the development is already well advanced.

“In the area of fuel cells for heavy trucks and long-haul transport, first trucks featuring our technology are already on the road as part of a pilot project with our partner Qingling,” Denner told Xinhua.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is also set to unveil ten vehicles at the IAA this year, including seven all-electric models.

“We’re generating an all-encompassing and contemporary brand experience, and offering innovative, sustainable and digital solutions and services for the mobility of tomorrow,” the company said in a statement.

Besides showcasing the latest vehicles, the auto fair will also organize experts and visitors to exchange ideas and the latest concepts on innovative mobility solutions. For the first time, visitors can experience and test 250 new sustainable vehicles.