Israel’s military will impose total closures on West Bank

Israel’s military will impose a series of total closures on the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip during Jewish holidays in September.

“During the closures, the crossings for goods will be shut down and passing (of people) would be possible only in exceptional humanitarian and medical cases,” a military spokesperson said in a statement.

The first closure will be imposed during the three days of the Jewish new year festival. It will begin on Monday afternoon and is expected to be lifted overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

On Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, a two-day closure will be imposed, starting on Sept. 15, the army said.

The crossings will be shut down again on Sukkot, a seven-day Jewish festival, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, followed by another closure between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.

The military said that the reopening of the crossings is subjected to “security assessment.”

Israel considers the main Jewish holidays as prone to attacks by Palestinian militants and regularly closes off the occupied territories during these times.