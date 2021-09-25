Housing prices in Germany see highest rise in 20 years

Housing prices in Germany had seen record growth in buy cialis from mexico the second quarter of this year, the Federal Statistical Office said Friday.

The prices of residential property rose by 10.9 percent year-on-year, the largest increase recorded since 2000, it said.

The statistical office has been measuring the change in residential property prices by comparing current prices with those in 2015. The index for the second quarter of 2021 soared to 151.1.

Residential property prices have been rising steadily for over a decade and there is no sign of a change in the trend.

The booming property market in Germany has pushed up rents in major cities, sparking concerns about a property market bubble and protests against ever-higher rents.

Protesters took to the streets in Berlin chanting “stop the rent madness” in May after the constitutional court in Germany had overturned a decision by the city of Berlin to impose a cap on rents.