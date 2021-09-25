Turkish, Russian cargo vessels collide in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait

A Turkish and a Russian dry cargo vessels collided levitra perscription on Saturday in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, with no casualties reported.

Slight damages occurred at the vessels, the NTV broadcaster said, adding that several rescue boats were dispatched to the scene.

It noted that the traffic on the 30-km-long Bosphorus Strait, one of the world’s busiest waterways that connects the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea, has been temporarily disrupted due to the accident.

Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said in a statement that the Russian ship named Rusich canadian pharmacy cialis 10 and the Turkish vessel Tahsin Imamoglu were transiting the strait in the same direction, traveling towards the Black Sea.

The vessels were later taken to a safe zone and anchored while the cause of the accident was not immediately clear, according to press reports