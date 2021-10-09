Ford records fall in US sales

Ford Motor Company announced on its website this week that it sold a total of 156,614 vehicles in the United States in September this year, down 17.7 percent year on year but up 34.3 percent month on month.

To be specific, the U.S. automaker sold 83,554 trucks, down 22.6 percent year on year; 70,260 SUVs, up 3.4 percent; and 2,800 cars, down 80.3 percent.

Heading into October, Ford’s gross stock totaled 236,000 units, up 21,000 compared to the start of September.

In the third quarter of this year, Ford sold roughly 400,000 vehicles, down more than 27 percent year on year, as a result of an industrywide global semiconductor shortage.

Ford has sold nearly 1.4 million new vehicles in the United States in the first three quarters of this year, down about 7 percent from the same period in 2020.