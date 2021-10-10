COVID-19 pandemic continues to blight Pacific countries

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has ebbed and flowed in Pacific countries for more than 18 months, continues cheap viagra discount to rapidly evolve throughout much of the region with current outbreaks being more severe than previous ones.

Health authorities in countries and territories such as Papua New Guinea (PNG), New Caledonia and Fiji generally share similar logistical problems such as limited medical supplies and specialized facilities.

The crisis is pushing the already stretched medical system to the brink, according to the nation's leading newspaper, the PNG Post-Courier. It reported last Monday that the Port Moresby General Hospital in the capital city only had five ventilators, all of which are now being used for critically ill patients. Meanwhile, other hospitals lack essential facilities such as isolation wards for such highly infectious patients.

A doctor noted that all the Port Moresby hospital cases were unvaccinated, a dilemma likely shared with many other hard-pressed medicos throughout the Pacific.

New Caledonia, for example, is likewise desperately fighting to accelerate its vaccine rollout program with its congress having unanimously voted last month for the compulsory vaccinations of all its adult citizens.

By the end of August, about 32 percent of eligible New Caledonians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.