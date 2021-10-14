Turkey says rescues 125 migrants “pushed back” by Greece

Turkey rescued 125 irregular migrants in separate operations in the Aegean Sea after they were “pushed back” by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said Wednesday, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The security forces rescued 37 migrants on Friday off the Seferihisar district of Izmir Province and 33 others in the same region on Monday after they were “pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece,” the coast guard command said.

In a separate operation on Monday, 30 more migrants were rescued in rubber boats off the Dikili district of Izmir after they were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities, it added.

Turkey also rescued 25 migrants, including 21 Syrians, three Palestinians and one Egyptian, on a rubber boat off the Bozburun district of the southwestern province of Mugla, according to Anadolu.