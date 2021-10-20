Israel launches plan to strengthen hi-tech industry with foreign workers

Israel’s Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked on Tuesday announced a national plan for solving the serious shortfall of workers in the country’s hi-tech industry, by bringing skilled workers from abroad.

Shaked, who initiated the plan together with Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen, said that it will immediately encourage the arrival of much-needed talents to further strengthen Israel’s hi-tech sector.

“The central driving force behind the Israeli economy today is the hi-tech industry, which is a critical engine of growth”, Shaked explained.

The new plan includes three tracks for foreign hi-tech workers, intended to simplify the process for issuing the permits to work in Israel.

In the first track, experts from abroad, who are coming to work for Israeli hi-tech companies, will be issued with work visas in a simplified quick process.

The second track is intended for Jews eligible to immigrate to Israel, who wish to first come to Israel for a trial period or for a limited time before deciding to begin the full immigration process.

The third track will allow issuance of three-year work visas for students from abroad who have studied technological fields in Israel and want to stay and work in the fields before they return to their home country.

“I hope that Israeli hi-tech companies will work with us and recruit employees according to this plan, rather than opening R&D centers abroad”, Shaked concluded.