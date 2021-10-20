Malta’s attractiveness to foreign investors plummets: survey

Malta’s attractiveness to foreign investors has plummeted following its greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a survey published on Tuesday by global auditing firm Ernst buy fast propecia & Young (EY) revealed.

The results of the 17th edition of the survey showed that attracting foreign investment to the Mediterranean island country, which is the European Union’s smallest member state, is tougher than in recent years now that the country has been placed on the grey list.

FATF, a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, placed Malta on the grey list in June this year, with the government vowing to take it off the list as soon as it can.

Carried out by EY’s Malta office, the survey questioned existing foreign companies on the island, with the number of investors who find the country attractive dropping by a quarter when compared to last year.

Malta is now viewed as attractive for investment by 37 percent of investors, down from 62 percent in 2020. While 25 percent found Malta unattractive last year, the figure now climbed to 46 percent.

However, more than three-fourths of the respondents still think that Malta is the place to be in the future if the country gets back into the FATF’s good books soon.

The strongest impact of the greylisting, according to respondents, will be on Malta's ability to be seen as a reputable destination to conduct business, the reply given by 84 percent. Fifty percent of respondents expressed concern about its impact on the ease of doing business for their companies while 42 percent said it impacted their decisions on future investments. Despite this, 77 percent of companies said they would remain in Malta.

Just like in previous years, corporate taxation remained top of the attractiveness scoreboard, although it saw a decline of 15 percent over last year. 58 percent mentioned Malta’s stable social climate while 64 percent mentioned its telecommunications infrastructure.