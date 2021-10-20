Turkey catches 164 illegal Afghan migrants

Turkish security forces caught 164 illegal Afghan migrants in the eastern Van Province, according to a statement http://famagusta-gazette.com/2021/04/24/viagra-professional-pfizer/ by the local government on Tuesday.

Gendarmerie command teams carried out an operation in the Sirimli and Bakisik districts to combat migrant smuggling, said the statement.

The Afghan migrants were caught in derelict buildings after they had entered the country illegally. They have been handed over to the relevant institutions.

Turkey is facing an influx of refugees from Afghanistan fleeing turmoil in their homeland.