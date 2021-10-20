Turkey reports 30,862 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on http://famagusta-gazette.com/2021/05/03/buy-fast-propecia/ Tuesday confirmed 30,862 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,714,379, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 223 to 68,060, while 27,352 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 360,849 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 54.96 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 47.58 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 114.42 million doses including the third booster jabs.