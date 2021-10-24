Hertha Berlin edge Monchengladbach in Bundesliga

Marco Richter’s sole goal was enough for Hertha Berlin to secure its second straight win after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 in the 9th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

The “Foals” left no doubt that they were in search of a win in the German capital as Nico Elvedi came close with a header in the fifth minute.

Monchengladbach then got a foul play penalty awarded but it was a short-lived joy as the referee overturned his decision after reviewing the situation in the 10th minute.

Hertha defended deep and showed no intentions to push forward while Breel Embolo should have marked the opener for the visitors, but the striker missed the target from inside the penalty area eight minutes later.

Monchengladbach was the more active team as Elvedi unleashed another dangerous header following a corner from Jonas Hofmann, but the goal was scored at the other end of the pitch as Richter made use of a deflected ball and clinically scored against the run of the game with a sideways scissor-kick in the 40th minute.

The hosts almost flabbergasted Monchengladbach with the 2-0 lead but Yann Sommer was equal to Marton Dardai’s close-range header just before the break.

After the restart, Monchengladbach took the reins again, but Hertha’s defence stood firm and kept the “Foals” at bay.

Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow had nothing to do as Monchengladbach’s only clear-cut chance came in the 84th minute when substitute Patrick Herrmann rattled the side netting from tight angle.

With the result, Hertha Berlin jump on the 10th position while Borussia Monchengladbach slip to the 12th spot in the table.

“It is a really upsetting defeat. Hertha won this game after making use of just one chance. We dominated the proceedings and gave things away. I am not happy that we weren’t able to grab a point here,” said Monchengladbach head coach Adi Hutter.

“I think it is a deserved win for us. We should have added another goal to our lead in the second half, but overall, we defended very well and were patient,” said Hertha head coach Pal Dardai.

The following encounters conclude the 9th round on Sunday: Cologne clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart face Union Berlin, and newly promoted Bochum meet Eintracht Frankfurt.