Turkey reports 26,217 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 7,827,000

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 26,217 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,827,013, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217 to 68,917, while 27,663 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 351,184 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.14 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 48.04 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 115.16 million doses including third booster jabs.