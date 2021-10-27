2 killed, 3 injured in clashes between army, smuggling network in northern Lebanon: source

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in clashes between the Lebanese army and a network smuggling people in Lebanon’s northern district of Akkar, a security source told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The network works on smuggling Syrian nationals to Lebanon in northern town of Wadi Khaled bordering Syria.

Lebanese army raided one of the crossings in Wadi Khaled, killing and wounding members of the network, said the source.

Smuggling networks securing illegal entries for Syrians to Lebanon are active given the deteriorating living conditions in neighboring Syria.