Aviation industry CTOs call for sustainable aviation plans

Boeing announced on Tuesday that the chief technology officers (CTOs) of seven of the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving more sustainable aviation and to reaching industry-wide Air Transport Action Group targets in a joint statement.

The statement updates a commitment made by a unified group of CTOs in June 2019 as part of a shared position to support the aviation sector’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the announcement said.

The CTOs of Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and Safran will also issue a call to action to policymakers, research institutions, suppliers, fuel producers and airport operators to build on the progress made in recent years and deliver on the aviation sector’s sustainability agenda, according to the announcement.

The CTOs of each company have committed to working together to focus on three core areas of aviation technology such as advancing the state-of-the-art in aircraft and engine design and technology, supporting increased availability and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and investigating hydrogen as a fuel of the future, continuing to develop novel technologies.

In their joint statement, the CTOs note that flying today uses 80 percent less fuel per Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) than it did 50 years ago and that aviation accounts for 2.5 percent of all man-made CO2 emissions, while generating 4 percent of global GDP and supporting 88 million jobs.