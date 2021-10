Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed was admitted to hospital earlier on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, official MENA news agency reported.

“She is in intensive care. Her condition is stable and she is receiving the necessary medical care,” MENA quoted Health Ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed as saying.

Zayed, 54, was appointed as Egypt’s health minister in mid-2018 to become the second Egyptian lady to hold the post.