Finnair’s net sales more than doubled in Q3

Finnair’s net sales more than doubled in the third quarter of this year, the Finnish national carrier announced in its interim report published on Tuesday. The sales boost was due to the lifting of restrictions on travel between Finland and the rest of Europe in late July, Finnair said.

Between July and September in 2021, Finnair’s net sales increased by 104.7 percent compared to the same quarter one year earlier. Meanwhile, operating losses were 109.1 million euros (126 million U.S. dollars), compared to 167 million euros in the corresponding period of 2020.

“Pent-up demand and the increase in vaccination coverage began to be positively reflected in bookings, especially from September onwards,” said the airline’s CEO Topi Manner.

While its passenger numbers are still a long way from those of pre-pandemic times, Finnair’s cargo business achieved record revenues. Manner expected the strong cargo demand to continue at least until the end of the year.