Carlos Tevez hints at future in coaching

Carlos Tevez has ruled out a return to professional football as a player as he considers becoming a manager.

The former Argentina international forward has not played since leaving Boca Juniors in June following the death of his father and he says he is no thoughts of a comeback.

“The truth is that I do not miss playing football,” the 37-year-old said in an interview broadcast on Argentine television on Tuesday. “I’m making the most of being with my family, my daughters, and I am having a really good time.”

Tevez began his professional career at Boca Juniors in 2001 and won 11 trophies in three separate spells with the Buenos Aires outfit.

His career also included stints with Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do in the future, I’m enjoying the moment,” he said. “In the meantime I’m taking care of myself and if something that interests me and motivates me comes along, I’ll look into it.”

While staying coy about his next move, Tevez revealed he is preparing himself for a possible foray into coaching.

“I have been taking a managerial course for the past year. Next year the coaching will start. I’ll wait and see what to do,” he added.