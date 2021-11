Visitors to the 10th Motor Car and Motorcycle Festival held by the Municipality of Ayia Napa in collaboration with collectors are hailing it as a huge success.

The attraction – staged near the harbour in Ayia Napa – has been running for the last five days.

Even the occasional rain shower failed to deter visitors from admiring a collection of vehicles which included VW Camper vans, luxury cars and even military motorbikes.

Over 170 motor cars and 30 motorcycles were on show.