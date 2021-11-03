Dortmund speaking of ultimate challenge against furious Ajax

Borussia Dortmund finds itself facing a delicate issue on the international stage.

The second time crossing swords with the Dutch side of Ajax this Wednesday evening not only is delivering the chance to make up for one of the club’s darkest hours, but is going to affect the club’s future.

The disastrous 4-0 defeat on October 19 found its way into the Black and Yellow history books on a day known as “Black Tuesday.” Unsurprisingly, the disappointing game is still haunting the protagonists’ dreams.

While a victory seems a must to survive the Champions League group, a positive result might help to convince Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to stay longer than next summer and attract other promising talents to join in.

“We have done a fairly good job attracting promising talents over the past years,” Michael Zorc stated.

At the same time, the club’s sporting director is aware, to continue Borussia’s journey competing at the highest level is inevitable.

It seems common sense, talents such as Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, Jude Bellingham, and Haaland only slip into the Dortmund shirt when the club can provide opportunities to develop.

The 2012 German champions performance this season might as well influence the decision of German international Karim Adeyemi. The 19-year-old is said to leave Red Bull Salzburg next summer.

Scoring 14 goals in 20 games this season has caused widespread international attention.

The list of interested clubs appears like the “who is who” of international football. Paris, Liverpool, Real, Atletico, Inter, Bayern, and Leverkusen are mentioned in media reports throughout Europe.

Dortmund team-director Sebastian Kehl is said to have already negotiated details with Adeyemi agent Thomas Solomon.

German media report about Dortmund’s advantages in the race for the Youngster as long as a certain level can be guaranteed.

The attacker’s market value is rated at 35 million euros.

Facing Ajax this week, Dortmund coach Marco Rose is forced to present smart solutions to achieve success as goal-machine Haaland is side-lined due to an injury.

Haaland’s return seems uncertain as some reports speak of him returning to action by December 4, when Dortmund meets Bayern. Others say he won’t be back this year.

Against the Dutch, Rose has to do the job without Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schulz, and Emre Can.

23-year-old Steffen Tigges and 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko are expected to close the gap upfront after. Tigges scored his first league goal last weekend.

Coach Rose spoke about the ultimate challenge against Ajax and demanded a more aggressive approach from his squad. “We need to select the right players able to provide resilience. We face one of the toughest jobs you can think of,” Rose commented.