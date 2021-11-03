Lebanon working to solve dispute with Gulf countries: president

– Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that Lebanese authorities are working on solving the dispute with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, a statement by Lebanon’s presidency reported.

“We are working on all levels in hope to find a suitable solution for the dispute with the Gulf,” Aoun said during his meeting with members of the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries.

Aoun said that Lebanon has already been suffering from multiple crises including the repercussions of the civil war in neighboring Syria and the presence of a big number of refugees in the country in addition to the impact of the Beirut port blasts and recently the Gulf countries’ decision to ban imports from Lebanon.

He noted that the current government is proceeding with preparations for the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund based on a recovery plan that aims at rebuilding the economy by implementing the much needed reforms.

Isabel Santos, head of the delegation, said that the delegation’s visit to Lebanon aims to follow up on reform measures adopted by the government and hold discussions with Lebanese officials about the political and economic issues prevailing in the country.

She added that discussions will also cover Lebanon’s relations with the European Union.