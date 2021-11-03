Turkey issues arrest warrants for 100 suspects over failed coup

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants against 100 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

At least 43 of the suspects were detained in operations across 40 cities of the country, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects are believed to be senior operatives of the Gulen movement that took part in efforts to infiltrate in Turkey’s Gendarmerie General Command, according to a statement by the capital Ankara public prosecutor’s office.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of infiltrating into the state bureaucracy and then attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

Ankara says U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the coup attempt, in which at least 250 people were killed.

The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with links to the network in the aftermath of the coup attempt.