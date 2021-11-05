Israeli parliament approves 2021 state budget

The Israeli parliament approved the 2021 state budget early on Thursday, after three and a half years of a political crisis that prevented the approval of a new spending package.

The 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, voted 61-59 in favor of the government’s proposed budget, in a significant win for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new coalition government.

The budget was approved after an overnight marathon session that started on Wednesday. The lawmakers have continued the marathon discussions on the 2022 budget, and the second vote is expected early on Friday.

The approval came ahead of a Nov. 14 deadline for the passage of the 2021 budget. Failure to pass the budget by that date would have dissolved the Knesset, leading to snap elections.

The approval came about five months after Bennett’s cross-partisan coalition government was inaugurated.

“It’s a day for celebration for the State of Israel,” Bennett wrote on Twitter after the vote. “After years of chaos, we established a government, overcame the (COVID-19) Delta variant and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel,” he said.