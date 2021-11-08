Koln hold Union Berlin in Bundesliga

Anthony Modeste’s equalizer secured Koln a late 2-2 draw against Union Berlin at the closing of the 11th round of Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts grabbed a fairy-tale start in front of the home crowd as Modeste poked home a rebound that dropped off the woodwork with only seven minutes gone.

It was a short-lived joy for Koln, though, as Union answered two minutes later after Julian Ryerson drilled the ball from 18 meters past goalkeeper Timo Horn to level the scores.

Koln continued on the front foot as Modeste and Ondrej Duda forced Union custodian Andreas Luthe into action several times.

However, the goal was scored at the other end of the pitch as Koln couldn’t clear the ball from the area, allowing Grischa Promel to turn the tides from inside the box in the dying seconds of the first half.

After the restart, Union defended deep and focused on counterattacks, whereas Koln controlled possession.

The “Billy Goats” remained active and came to promising opportunities as Jonas Hector headed narrowly wide following a free-kick cross from Florian Kainz in the 54th minute.

Hector kept Union’s custodian Luthe busy as the German international unleashed a dangerous attempt on target on 76 minutes.

The host’s efforts eventually paid off 10 minutes later when a Kainz corner found Modeste, who nodded home his brace and the equalizer from a central position inside the box.

Kainz should have scored the winner moments later but the unmarked Austria international volleyed over the target from close range.

With the share of the spoils, Union Berlin slip to the eighth spot of the Bundesliga table and Koln stay in 11th.

“I am very satisfied with the performance of my team. They showed great will and I think they deserved to take a point back home. Cologne controlled possession but we defended well. But that’s football, we didn’t seal the deal and Cologne restored parity with a late set-piece,” Union Berlin head coach Urs Fischer said.

“I think the boys did a great job. They made a mistake but that can happen. They still played courageously against a strong opponent. We also had the chance to clinch a late win here,” Koln head coach Steffen Baumgart said.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen avoided a loss at Hertha Berlin after Robert Andrich’s leveler canceled out Stevan Jovetic’s opener to ensure a 1-1 draw on the road. Eintracht Frankfurt shocked bottom side, Greuther Furth, 2-1 by courtesy on Rafael Santos Borre’s last-gasp decider.