Pope to visit Cyprus and Greece

The Holy See Press Office officially announced that the Pope will embark on a 5-day Apostolic Journey to Cyprus and Greece in early December.

The visit will see him spend 2-4 December in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.

He will then head to Greece on 4 December, visiting Athens and Lesbos until 6 December, when he will return to Rome.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope is undertaking the Apostolic Journey to Cyprus and Greece upon the invitation of the countries’ civil authorities and Bishops’ Conferences.

The full schedule of the visit will be released in due course.